Alaa Farouk: Egypt Vaccinates Over 700,000 Livestock Against FMD and RVF

The Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation reported that more than 708, 009 head of livestock were vaccinated against foot-and-mouth disease and Rift Valley fever during the first five days of a national campaign across Egypt.

Gharbia led provincial uptake with 94, 595 animals inoculated, followed by Beheira with 86, 015, Sharqia 74, 693, Menoufia 74, 295 and Kafr El Sheikh 49, 788, according to the veterinary services report.

Minister Alaa Farouk ordered that vaccination plans reach every village and animal gathering door-to-door, directed the inclusion of the SAT1 strain in vaccine batches, and demanded sustained supplies of high-quality local vaccines alongside full technical and logistical support for field teams.

The General Authority for Veterinary Services said the campaign was preceded by more than 2, 800 awareness sessions and a September epidemiological survey covering 896 villages, 7, 456 households and 30 markets during which 65, 850 cattle, 39, 416 buffalo, 44, 762 sheep, 32, 991 goats and 2, 023 camels were examined.

Authorities have pushed mobile veterinary and investigation committees into markets and animal gatherings, urged farmers to cooperate with teams for inspection, vaccination and data registration, and provided a hotline, 19561, for reporting suspected cases or requesting village vaccination visits.