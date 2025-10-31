Egypt News

Amr Mehran: Young Men with These Traits Unsuitable for Marriage

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Religious preacher Amr Mehran warned that certain young men are unfit for marriage, identifying personality traits he said make long-term partnership impractical.

He advised women to avoid suitors who refuse responsibility, habitually shift blame, display poor morals, use offensive language or lack personal boundaries, noting these traits surface in both words and actions.

Mehran emphasised that a man’s relationship with God should be a consideration for prospective brides, saying weak observance and neglected religious duties often manifest in behaviour and priorities.

Regarding engagement length he recommended a window of six months to a year as sufficient for partners to learn about and adapt to one another, and cautioned that protracted engagements can place the relationship at risk.

He also argued that modern and traditional concepts of love share core elements—mercy, respect, affection, appreciation and emotional support—and that relationships strengthen when those foundations are present.


