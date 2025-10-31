Education Ministry Opens Applications for 50 Hajj Visas for Staff

The Ministry of Education and Technical Education has opened applications for 50 Hajj visas reserved for its employees for the 2026 pilgrimage season.

Applications will be received at the Teachers' Welfare Fund office at the ministry's headquarters from 1 November to 15 November 2025, and the ministry stressed that no submissions will be considered after the deadline.

Candidates must be permanent ministry employees on the payroll at the time of the announcement, must not have previously performed Hajj, must not have reached retirement age or been retired before 1 November 2025, must be medically fit with an approved medical report, and must submit a recent photograph, a copy of their valid national ID and the completed application form while adhering to the fees and rules set by the ministry's Hajj organizing committee.

A selection committee will evaluate applications according to established criteria, giving priority to older applicants on humanitarian and social grounds, and any incomplete or late applications will be excluded without consideration.

The 50 visas were allocated to the ministry from the Cabinet Secretariat's ministerial share for Hajj 2026 as part of an effort to enable staff to perform the pilgrimage and to acknowledge their service to the education sector.