Sahar El-Senbaiti Urges Branch Supervisors to Strengthen Child Rights

Sahar El-Senbaiti, head of the National Council for Childhood and Motherhood, convened an expanded meeting with branch supervisors from ten governorates to reinforce the council's role in protecting children's rights.

Held with Dr, Karam Malak and Dr, Wael Abdel Razek in attendance, the session focused on activating local branches across Giza, Alexandria, Beheira, Kafr El-Sheikh, Sohag, Qena, Asyut, Beni Suef, Aswan and Matrouh to implement council policies aligned with Egypt Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals, define supervisors' vital responsibilities, and complete branch facility preparations for imminent openings timed with children's celebrations.

Plans include continuous training for branch directors, performance monitoring and reporting, measurement of program effectiveness, and signing protocols with local child-rights partners such as the Egyptian Red Crescent and the Baheya Foundation.

Branch supervisors expressed gratitude for their appointments and pledged to intensify efforts to improve children's welfare across provinces, while El-Senbaiti thanked them and emphasized sustained cooperation to protect child rights and advance maternal wellbeing.