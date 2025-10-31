Amin Masoud Urges Replication of Al Ataba Market Redevelopment Nationwide

Engineer Amin Masoud, secretary of the parliamentary Housing and Utilities Committee, praised the Al Ataba historic market redevelopment in central Cairo and called for the model to be generalized across governorates as a heritage-sensitive approach to reorganizing popular markets.

He outlined seven practical proposals to scale the approach, including a national plan with unified engineering and economic standards, public-private partnerships for development and sustainable management, local financing to protect vendors’ incomes during construction, service areas and parking to ease traffic, digital registration to integrate traders into the formal economy, design standards that respect each city’s architectural identity, and a national awareness campaign to regularize informal activities.

The initiative was framed as a direct response to presidential directives to revive historic districts by structuring commercial activity without erasing traditional urban fabric, with Al Ataba presented as a demonstration that informal bazaars can be upgraded into organized commercial hubs.

Proponents argue that wider adoption would raise fiscal revenues through formalization, improve working and trading conditions for sellers and consumers, make more efficient use of central land and utilities, and attract regulated small and medium local investment under safer, managed conditions.

Masoud stressed that redevelopment should not equate to demolition and said the Al Ataba scheme shows how popular markets can be transformed into civic and economic icons that revive downtowns while preserving cultural character and protecting livelihoods during the transition.