Egyptian Meteorological Authority Warns of Fog and Light Drizzle in Greater Cairo and Sinai

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority issued a warning of morning fog and isolated light drizzle across northern Egypt, Greater Cairo, the Suez Canal cities and central Sinai today.





Forecasters said dense water mist will affect key road corridors from the Delta through Greater Cairo toward the canal cities, reducing horizontal visibility and creating hazardous driving conditions on some stretches.





Low-level cloud bands moving over northern governorates and parts of central Sinai may produce light, non-persistent drizzle or spray that is not expected to significantly impact most areas.

Seasonal radiation fog and sea-borne low clouds are common during transitional months, and the agency noted that visibility reductions typically ease after the morning hours as temperatures rise and winds pick up.

Officials described the phenomena as limited in scope while advising motorists to monitor updates from the national meteorological service and to exercise caution on affected routes.