Egyptian Meteorological Authority Warns of Dense Morning Fog in Cairo and North Coast

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority has issued an early-morning alert for dense fog on routes to and from Greater Cairo, the Delta, the northern coast, Suez Canal cities and central Sinai.





Motorists are advised to exercise heightened caution during the first hours of Friday as the fog may become locally dense on some stretches, reducing visibility on highways, connector roads and coastal routes.





Morning temperatures are expected to feel autumnal to cool before daytime warming brings mild conditions across most areas and significantly hotter readings in southern Egypt and southern Sinai, with evenings turning mild and then cooler late at night.





Intermittent, light rain remains possible over parts of the northern coast, northern Delta and Suez Canal cities, though forecasters characterized these chances as weak and sporadic.





The advisory was published on the authority’s official Facebook page and recommended that drivers reduce speed, use headlights and maintain increased following distance until visibility improves.