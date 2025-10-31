Egypt News

Egyptian Meteorological Authority Warns of Dense Morning Fog in Cairo and North Coast

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority has issued an early-morning alert for dense fog on routes to and from Greater Cairo, the Delta, the northern coast, Suez Canal cities and central Sinai.

Egyptian Meteorological Authority Warns of Dense Morning Fog in Cairo and North Coast

Motorists are advised to exercise heightened caution during the first hours of Friday as the fog may become locally dense on some stretches, reducing visibility on highways, connector roads and coastal routes.

Egyptian Meteorological Authority Warns of Dense Morning Fog in Cairo and North Coast

Morning temperatures are expected to feel autumnal to cool before daytime warming brings mild conditions across most areas and significantly hotter readings in southern Egypt and southern Sinai, with evenings turning mild and then cooler late at night.

Egyptian Meteorological Authority Warns of Dense Morning Fog in Cairo and North Coast

Intermittent, light rain remains possible over parts of the northern coast, northern Delta and Suez Canal cities, though forecasters characterized these chances as weak and sporadic.

Egyptian Meteorological Authority Warns of Dense Morning Fog in Cairo and North Coast

The advisory was published on the authority’s official Facebook page and recommended that drivers reduce speed, use headlights and maintain increased following distance until visibility improves.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.