Egypt Implements 2025–2026 Winter Time; Official Prayer Schedule Published

Egypt will implement the 2025–2026 winter time on the last Thursday of October, moving clocks back by 60 minutes under a Cabinet decision.

Masrawy published the official Friday, 31 October prayer times according to the winter schedule, citing the General Authority for Survey: Fajr 4:42, Sunrise 6:10, Dhuhr 11:40, Asr 14:47, Maghrib 17:10 and Isha 18:29.

The adjustment follows the Cabinet resolution and the mapping from the General Authority for Survey, which set the one-hour delay to take effect at midnight on the final Thursday of October.

This time change will affect daily schedules, public services and religious observances, and authorities are advising citizens to update clocks on household devices and consult official sources for verified timings.

The outlet also included links to live weather forecasts and currency rates alongside the prayer schedule to assist readers during the transition period.