Cairo Governor Ibrahim Saber Opens Egyptian Cheese Festival in Zamalek

Cairo Governor Dr, Ibrahim Saber inaugurated the Egyptian Cheese Festival at Al-Horreya Park in Zamalek on October 30.





Running through November 2, the festival brings together more than 70 exhibitors from major Egyptian dairy and confectionery companies and features outlets selling honey, eggs, spices, baked goods and cheese-based sweets.





Accompanied by Deputy Governor Major General Ibrahim Abdel Hadi, Saber affirmed that the governorate is providing full support for such exhibitions to supply high-quality foodstuffs at reduced prices, promote Egyptian industry and generate employment, and he praised the strong public turnout and the export-grade quality of the products on display.





Officials highlighted that the event is part of a wider push to develop Egypt’s cheese industry, expand one-day markets and diverse fairs for food, traditional crafts and national industries, and open new commercial outlets for local producers.





Visitors can also take part in prize distributions that include natural dairy products, various cheeses, honey, cheese-based confections and free shopping vouchers from participating companies as a way to encourage purchases and public engagement.































