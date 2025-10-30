Egypt News

Cairo Governor Ibrahim Saber Opens Egyptian Cheese Festival in Zamalek

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Cairo Governor Dr, Ibrahim Saber inaugurated the Egyptian Cheese Festival at Al-Horreya Park in Zamalek on October 30.

Cairo Governor Ibrahim Saber Opens Egyptian Cheese Festival in Zamalek

Running through November 2, the festival brings together more than 70 exhibitors from major Egyptian dairy and confectionery companies and features outlets selling honey, eggs, spices, baked goods and cheese-based sweets.

Cairo Governor Ibrahim Saber Opens Egyptian Cheese Festival in Zamalek

Accompanied by Deputy Governor Major General Ibrahim Abdel Hadi, Saber affirmed that the governorate is providing full support for such exhibitions to supply high-quality foodstuffs at reduced prices, promote Egyptian industry and generate employment, and he praised the strong public turnout and the export-grade quality of the products on display.

Cairo Governor Ibrahim Saber Opens Egyptian Cheese Festival in Zamalek

Officials highlighted that the event is part of a wider push to develop Egypt’s cheese industry, expand one-day markets and diverse fairs for food, traditional crafts and national industries, and open new commercial outlets for local producers.

Cairo Governor Ibrahim Saber Opens Egyptian Cheese Festival in Zamalek

Visitors can also take part in prize distributions that include natural dairy products, various cheeses, honey, cheese-based confections and free shopping vouchers from participating companies as a way to encourage purchases and public engagement.

Cairo Governor Ibrahim Saber Opens Egyptian Cheese Festival in Zamalek
Cairo Governor Ibrahim Saber Opens Egyptian Cheese Festival in Zamalek
Cairo Governor Ibrahim Saber Opens Egyptian Cheese Festival in Zamalek
Cairo Governor Ibrahim Saber Opens Egyptian Cheese Festival in Zamalek
Cairo Governor Ibrahim Saber Opens Egyptian Cheese Festival in Zamalek
Cairo Governor Ibrahim Saber Opens Egyptian Cheese Festival in Zamalek
Cairo Governor Ibrahim Saber Opens Egyptian Cheese Festival in Zamalek
Cairo Governor Ibrahim Saber Opens Egyptian Cheese Festival in Zamalek

Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.