Giza’s Mohamed Marai Details Preparations for Grand Egyptian Museum

Giza's deputy secretary-general Mohamed Marai stated that the governorate is fully prepared to receive the world for the Grand Egyptian Museum opening, with a focus on visual enhancements and road upgrades to support the event's visitors.

Authorities have refreshed building facades with new paint and upgraded lighting, installed civic signage and decorative planting, and commissioned metal artworks honoring prominent Egyptian artists, writers and national figures.

Roads leading to hotels and tourist areas were upgraded and municipal teams confirmed the readiness of utilities and services inside delegation accommodations to ensure guest comfort.

Coordination with relevant ministries is being conducted through around-the-clock operations rooms to guarantee precise implementation of the plan and to present a modern image of Egypt during this historic opening.

The Grand Egyptian Museum project is intended to showcase Egypt's ancient civilization with major royal collections and the extensive Tutankhamun holdings, alongside immersive displays such as a simulated Nile experience that aim to enhance the visitor narrative about Egypt's cultural legacy.