EgyptAir Announces Winter Time Switch Effective October 31, 2025

EgyptAir announced that flights departing Egyptian airports will operate on winter time beginning 00:01 on Friday, October 31, 2025.

Passengers are urged to arrive at departure halls well in advance to complete travel formalities and avoid potential delays.

For inquiries, customers can contact EgyptAir's call center at 1717 from mobile phones in Egypt, at 090070000 from landlines, from abroad on +97142306666 or +966122297777, via the carrier's website www, egyptair, com, or by visiting the nearest EgyptAir sales office.

This adjustment follows Egypt's return to winter time and aligns flight schedules with the national clock change.

All EgyptAir departures from airports across the republic will follow the winter-time schedule and passengers should verify boarding times to ensure timely check-in.