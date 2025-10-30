Egypt News

Egyptian Meteorological Authority Forecasts Rain, Dense Morning Fog in North

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Egyptian Meteorological Authority forecasts an autumnal Friday with isolated light rain along northern coasts and pockets of dense morning fog across several regions.

Morning fog is expected between 4:00 and 9:00 a, m, on roads leading to and from the northern coasts, the Nile Delta, Greater Cairo, Suez Canal cities and central Sinai, and visibility may drop to hazardous levels on some routes.

Light intermittent showers are possible at times over parts of the northern Mediterranean coast, northern Delta and Canal cities, although the agency characterises the rainfall potential as weak and sporadic.

Temperatures will feel cool in the early morning, become generally warm by daytime across most governorates, turn hot in Upper Egypt and South Sinai, and shift to moderate early in the night before becoming cooler toward dawn.

Motorists should expect reduced visibility during the fog window and plan journeys accordingly, while the pattern aligns with the typical autumn transition that brings cooler mornings, coastal mist and occasional coastal showers in Egypt.


Abdelrahman Ellithy

Abdelrahman Ellithy


