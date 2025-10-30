Egypt News

Egypt Health Ministry Confirms Burial Permits and Death Certificates Free

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Egypt's Ministry of Health and Population has affirmed that burial permits and death certificates are provided free of charge.

A senior ministry source denied a viral social media post alleging the collection of fees, said all services at health offices are delivered immediately at no cost for Egyptians and foreigners, and warned that any delay or failure to provide services will trigger immediate accountability under ministry rules.

Health offices across all governorates display guidance issued by the ministry's preventive sector in prominent locations to inform citizens of the fee-free status of these procedures.

Officials added that the ministry carries out regular oversight and monitoring to ensure uniform compliance with the regulations in every district.

Other services available free at primary health units include birth and death registration, routine childhood vaccinations and a range of preventive care measures, according to the ministry's statement.


