Yasser Bakshawan: Grand Egyptian Museum Crowns Egypt’s Leadership Vision

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Ambassador Yasser Bakshawan hailed the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum as a crowning achievement of Egypt's political leadership and an investment in the country's cultural soft power.

Located beside the Giza pyramids and presented as the largest archaeological museum devoted to a single civilization, the complex pairs monumental collections with modern exhibition design and is positioned by officials to drive tourism, support the national economy and reinforce Cairo's standing as a global cultural destination while receiving continuous state funding and logistical backing despite challenging regional conditions.

The project advanced to completion after years of technical, financial and administrative hurdles resolved under sustained government stewardship.

Leadership oversight translated into elevating the museum to a national priority that includes comprehensive development of the surrounding district and adherence to international conservation and display standards.

Bakshawan framed the inauguration as a lasting civilizational message from Egypt about preserving human history and demonstrating the country's capacity to lead culturally and economically into the future.


