Ahmed Moussa Proposes Sunday Holiday as Grand Egyptian Museum Opening Nears

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

On Wednesday talk shows, presenter Ahmed Moussa proposed a public holiday on Sunday to coincide with the Grand Egyptian Museum inauguration while panels addressed circulating reports about road closures to the site.

Khaled Abu Bakr described the Administrative Capital projects as a monumental architectural and economic achievement reflecting Egypt's capacity to build for the next century, Zahi Hawass said global audiences are watching the museum's historic opening with exceptional interest, and former culture minister Helmy El-Namnam linked regional political strains to a weakening belief in the nation-state.

Broadcasters reviewed claims that several main thoroughfares might be closed for the ceremony and conveyed that authorities had not issued widespread official confirmation of mass route shutdowns ahead of the event.

The Grand Egyptian Museum has drawn unprecedented publicity and is widely framed by specialists and officials as a major cultural milestone, prompting heightened attention to logistics, security and visitor access planning.

Moussa's suggestion to grant students and employees a day off has focused media discussion on event-day scheduling and travel arrangements while outlets urged the public to rely on formal announcements for traffic and attendance details.


