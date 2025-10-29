MP Karim Darwish to Lead Committee Review of Levy Amendment on Foreign Ministry Buildings Abroad

The House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, chaired by MP Karim Darwish, will meet tomorrow to examine the government’s draft amendment to Law No, 212 of 1980 that imposes a levy on buildings owned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs abroad.





The draft change proposes to reallocate the five percent share set by Law No, 214 of 1982 for the insurance fund of diplomatic and consular personnel so that the percentage is divided equally between that fund and a separate insurance fund for Foreign Ministry employees who are not diplomatic or consular corps members.

Law No, 212 of 1980 provides the legal basis for the levy on overseas ministry properties, and the amendment under consideration focuses on redistributing existing allocations rather than introducing a new charge.

The Cabinet gave its approval in 2018 to amend certain provisions of Law No, 212, and tomorrow’s parliamentary session represents a renewed step in the legislative process for the current government proposal.

Parliamentary debate will determine how the proposed redistribution affects financing flows and administrative arrangements for the two insurance funds that support diplomatic, consular and ministry staff benefits.