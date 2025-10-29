Ahmed Moussa Urges Sunday Holiday for Grand Egyptian Museum Opening

Ahmed Moussa proposed granting a public holiday to students and state employees next Sunday to coincide with the inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum.

The broadcaster announced the suggestion on his television program and said he will dedicate his Saturday show to reveal full details, first photos and videos, and previously unpublished material about the museum, including content from inside the Khufu ship and official data on President Sisi's involvement.

He defended the proposal by anticipating that many visiting presidents and monarchs will remain in Egypt for more than a day during the festivities and by noting that countries such as Japan will dispatch high-level delegations to participate.

State organisers are preparing ceremonial measures for the opening, which include decorating roads with the flags of participating countries and issuing formal invitations to heads of state for the inauguration events.

The Grand Egyptian Museum, located adjacent to the Giza pyramids and designed to house major antiquities including the Tutankhamun collection, has been presented by officials as a flagship cultural institution intended to bolster Egypt's cultural diplomacy and global profile.