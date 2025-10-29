Egypt Invites World Leaders to Grand Egyptian Museum Opening Featuring Tutankhamun

Egypt has begun sending formal invitations to presidents and kings to attend the official opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum on 1 November 2025.





The invitation letter describes the new museum as a unique civilizational and cultural landmark, calls it the world’s largest museum and says the opening will be one of the most important cultural milestones in modern Egyptian history.

Museum officials closed the site to visitors from 15 October to complete logistical and organizational work ahead of a 7:00 p, m, inauguration ceremony on 1 November that will last approximately ninety minutes and be followed by guided tours for attending heads of state.

The display will include the largest collection of pharaonic artifacts, with the treasures of King Tutankhamun presented in full for the first time since his tomb’s discovery in 1922, and the project is described as the culmination of Egypt’s efforts to preserve its cultural heritage.

Local authorities have begun decorating roads with flags of participating countries, and the opening program will feature a production highlighting the strength and antiquity of Egyptian civilization with the museum and its surrounding precincts as the focal point.