Egypt’s Central Auditing Organization Assumes INTOSAI Presidency at INCOSAI 25

Egypt, represented by the Central Auditing Organization, formally assumed the three-year presidency of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) from Brazil during the general assembly held in Sharm El-Sheikh as part of the INCOSAI 25 conference, with participation from about 195 supreme audit institutions worldwide.

The opening session of the 25th INCOSAI convened under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and was attended by Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly, ministers, senior state officials, and leaders and representatives of national audit bodies and regional and international organizations.

INCOSAI serves as the triennial international congress for supreme audit institutions, bringing member heads together to discuss global audit issues, issue resolutions and recommendations, and to act as the organization’s general assembly.

Host Central Auditing Organization framed the conference as a prominent global forum meant to strengthen cooperation, facilitate technical exchange, support transparency and integrity, and protect public finances.