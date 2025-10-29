Orascom and Brooke Sign Protocol to Care for Giza Pyramids Working Animals

Orascom Pyramids signed a cooperation protocol with Brooke to improve the health and living conditions of working animals in the Giza Pyramids visitor zone under its development agreement with the Supreme Council of Antiquities.





The protocol requires a comprehensive veterinary and welfare program that includes periodic medical examinations, routine vaccinations and treatments, permanent clean drinking troughs, and owner-and-worker training workshops coordinated with the Giza veterinary directorate to raise standards of care.





Dr, Hamid Al-Aqnass, head of the General Authority for Veterinary Services, framed the initiative as rooted in Egypt's long civilizational respect for animal welfare and said the partnership alongside Orascom and licensed NGOs aims to correct negative perceptions about the treatment of working animals, while Brooke and Orascom officials described the project as a step to improve animal wellbeing and the visitor experience.





Brooke, founded in the United Kingdom in 1934, is an international charity specializing in the welfare of working horses, camels and donkeys and operates mobile and fixed clinics, free treatment services and training programs across multiple countries including Egypt.





Orascom Pyramids, an Egyptian joint-stock developer and operator affiliated with Orascom Investment Holding, manages visitor services on the Giza Plateau under a 15-year usufruct contract with the Supreme Council of Antiquities and says the animal welfare measures form part of a broader plan to modernize the site and present a humane tourist experience.



























