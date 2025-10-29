Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly Pledges Egypt’s INTOSAI Leadership Support

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said Egypt will place its auditing expertise at the service of the international community during its forthcoming presidency of INTOSAI.





Delivering the opening address at the 25th INTOSAI Congress in Sharm El-Sheikh, Madbouly outlined Egypt's readiness to share institutional experience, modern audit methodologies, and capacity-building programs with member supreme audit institutions from across the world.





Madbouly argued that audit should function as a constructive instrument that identifies shortcomings, proposes remedial options, corrects errors within legal frameworks, and strengthens public-sector performance rather than merely assigning blame.





The prime minister recalled Egypt's sustained support for its Central Auditing Organization, underscoring legal and practical measures to secure the body's independence and to ensure that its findings and recommendations are implemented.

Linking oversight to development outcomes, he cited national projects — including large-scale infrastructure, the New Administrative Capital, expanded social-protection and health initiatives, and the Hayah Karima rural development program — as examples of results that benefited from close audit-government cooperation and improved fiscal governance.

Underlining the technological imperative, Madbouly pledged that Egypt's INTOSAI presidency will promote adoption of modern oversight tools, responsible use of technologies such as artificial intelligence, and strengthened transparency, accountability and resilience in public financial management worldwide.