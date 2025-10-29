Hani Sewilam and Ambassador Peter Mollema Announce Five Egypt-Netherlands Agreements

Egypt and the Netherlands agreed on five new cooperation deals to protect Mediterranean shores and bolster smallholder livelihoods, following talks between Egyptian water minister Hani Sewilam and Dutch Ambassador Peter Mollema.

During the meeting the parties reviewed the renewed memorandum for the Egyptian–Dutch High Water Committee signed at Cairo Water Week, confirmed Netherlands funding for the FAO-partnered irrigation modernization project for small farmers in Upper Egypt, and discussed an imminent memorandum with Invest International to commission a feasibility study identifying coastal "hot spots" for environmentally friendly sand nourishment based on a recent sand-sources report.

Sewilam highlighted fifty years of bilateral water collaboration marked during the eighth Cairo Water Week and expressed support for sustaining applied scientific partnerships under the Water-JCAR research programme while exploring a second phase to consolidate and expand the research outputs.

The delegation also assessed implementation progress on the Upper Egypt irrigation upgrade financed by the Netherlands and urged acceleration of scheduled works to meet agreed timelines.

Planned coastal interventions will prioritize ecologically sensitive beach nourishment techniques and build on technical studies presented during Cairo Water Week to strengthen coastal zone management and climate-change resilience.