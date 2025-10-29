Egypt News

Egypt Health Ministry Expedites State-Funded Treatment Decisions Nationwide

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Egypt's Ministry of Health says decisions approving treatment at state expense are issued within a week and within 48 hours for emergency cases, enabling uninsured patients to access medical services free of charge.

Patients must present to their nearest government hospital for specialist examinations, obtain a certified tripartite committee report that outlines diagnosis and the proposed treatment plan, and rely on hospital staff to enter the case and attach documents to the Specialized Medical Councils' electronic network so no additional agency visits are required.

Applicants should submit a valid national ID copy, the hospital-endorsed committee report, and current medical tests and research documenting the condition, and they will receive an SMS directing them to the approved facility once a decision is issued.

Final approvals are issued electronically by the central Specialized Medical Councils and communicated by text message, and citizens may track application status through the Ministry of Health online portal without in-person follow-up.


