Cairo Governor Ibrahim Saber Announces Road Preparations for Grand Egyptian Museum Opening

Cairo Governor Ibrahim Saber announced that the governorate has completed its preparations for the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum.





A comprehensive program of beautification and upgrades has been carried out on all approach routes, with flags of the countries participating in the inauguration installed along corridors from Cairo International Airport through El-Orouba, Salah Salem, the Ring Road and the Corniche.





Teams are maintaining close monitoring of the access roads to ensure a dignified appearance for incoming delegations and to coordinate final logistical details ahead of visiting officials and guests.





Located on the Giza plateau near the Pyramids, the Grand Egyptian Museum is positioned as a major cultural hub intended to showcase Egypt’s archaeological collections to both domestic and international audiences.





The governorate said the works also aim to reinforce Cairo’s visual identity along the Ring Road through targeted urban improvements that reflect the city’s history and stature.











