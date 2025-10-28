Prime Minister Opens EGP 50 Million Al-Ataba Redevelopment, Mohamed El-Homsani

Phase one of the Al-Ataba market redevelopment was inaugurated today by the Prime Minister at a reported cost of 50 million Egyptian pounds, the Cabinet spokesman Mohamed El-Homsani said.

The initial works upgraded three principal streets in the Al-Ataba area covering 321 metres in total, with construction delivered by the Greater Cairo Development Agency in coordination with the National Agency for Urban Coordination.

Authorities emphasized that the intervention goes beyond vendor layout and targets wider urban and service improvements designed to ease vehicle and pedestrian movement and to enhance shopfronts and surrounding buildings.

Local officials coordinated with Cairo governorate to regularize nearly 500 vendors, providing designated, organized pitches and arranging temporary relocations during construction with a guaranteed return to their assigned spaces once works are complete.

The spokesman linked the project to presidential directives to revive historic quarters and said this opening marks the first phase of a staged programme that will extend to additional streets and market sections to restore Al-Ataba’s Khedivial-era character.