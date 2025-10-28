Ministry of Tourism Denies Ticket Sales for Grand Egyptian Museum Opening

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities denied circulating social media claims that tickets or volunteer placements are being sold for the Grand Egyptian Museum inauguration.

It clarified that no official announcements or calls for volunteers have been issued, that preparations for the November 1, 2025 inauguration ceremony were completed in coordination with relevant state agencies, and that the museum will open to the public on November 4 as previously announced to coincide with the anniversary of the discovery of Tutankhamun's tomb.

The Grand Egyptian Museum, situated near the Giza pyramids, is regarded by officials as one of the most significant cultural, tourism and archaeological projects of the 21st century and is being positioned as a landmark national event.

Authorities have coordinated security, logistics and event management across ministries and agencies to ensure the inauguration proceeds smoothly, and the ministry urged the public to rely solely on official channels for participation information and ticketing updates.