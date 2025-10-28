Egyptian Drug Authority Alerts Public to Unregistered Mega Star Cream from Top Tec Pharma

The Egyptian Drug Authority has warned citizens about an unregistered product promoted as a hemorrhoid and anal fissure remedy under the name Mega Star Body Cream Contains Glyceryl Tri Nitrate.





The authority said the cream lists Top Tec Pharma as manufacturer and shows batch number ZR489, but inspectors found the product to be of unknown origin and not registered in the EDA database after cosmetic factory checks uncovered packages with inconsistent or missing source information.





Officials ordered all public and private health units to seize and quarantine any quantities of the specified lot and to suspend distribution until the product’s provenance and safety are fully verified.





The warning, the EDA emphasized, applies only to the identified production runs and does not automatically extend to other batches or to legitimately registered products bearing similar names.





Topical formulations containing glyceryl trinitrate are an established treatment class for certain anorectal conditions, and the agency’s intervention reflects routine regulatory oversight to prevent circulation of counterfeit or unverified therapeutic products.



