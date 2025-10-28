Sherif Fathy Oversees Final Preparations for Grand Egyptian Museum Opening

Preparations inside the Grand Egyptian Museum are accelerating ahead of the November 1 inauguration, with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities saying final work is concentrated on three principal tracks: event logistics, archaeological display readiness and infrastructure maintenance.





Conservation teams continue to carry out final retouches, clean and arrange artifacts across the museum's galleries according to a modern curatorial plan designed to highlight masterpieces of Egyptian civilization through the ages.





Simultaneously, engineers and technicians are completing repairs and systems tests to guarantee the readiness of infrastructure, visitor services and technical facilities while event planners finalize reception and staging to present an inauguration worthy of Egypt's cultural standing.





Minister Sherif Fathy has conducted repeated on-site inspection tours, expressed appreciation for staff efforts, and urged strict adherence to schedules and quality standards during final preparations, with visits accompanied by Dr, Ahmed Ghoneim, Rena Johar and Dr, Eissa Zeidan.





Located near the Giza plateau, the Grand Egyptian Museum is positioned as a major global cultural landmark intended to centralize key collections and support Egypt's tourism and archaeological research objectives.







