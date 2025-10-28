Egypt News

Mustafa Madbouly Chairs Weekly Cabinet Meeting at New Capital

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly chaired the government's weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday at the New Administrative Capital to review a range of political, economic and social files.

Ministers and senior officials addressed policy dossiers on economic management, public services and political coordination that remain on the government's current agenda.

Held at the government's headquarters in the planned capital, the gathering followed the cabinet's established weekly rhythm and included interministerial coordination sessions to follow up on implementation.

Weekly sessions under Madbouly have functioned as the executive's principal forum for monitoring reform progress and aligning ministry actions across fiscal, infrastructure and social-policy portfolios.

Official communiques and follow-up directives are typically issued after such meetings to inform stakeholders and guide administrative steps.


