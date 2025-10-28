Ethiopia Reports Koysha Dam 70% Complete, Expert Says No Nile Impact

Ethiopia has reported that construction of the Koysha hydropower dam in the southwest is 70 percent complete.

Dr, Abbas Sharaky, a professor of geology at Cairo University, told Masrawy that Koysha sits on the Omo River, which originates in Ethiopia and flows into Kenya rather than feeding the Nile, and therefore poses no direct impact on Egypt's Nile water supply.

Started in March 2016, the Koysha project is designed to generate between 1, 800 and 2, 160 megawatts, with a 1, 000‑metre crest, a 128‑metre maximum height and an internal reservoir capacity of about nine billion cubic metres, making it Ethiopia's second largest hydroelectric facility after the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

It is the fourth dam Ethiopia has built on the Omo River and forms part of a cascade of developments intended to expand national electricity production.

Ethiopian authorities frame Koysha as a strategic southwestern energy project with ongoing construction progress reported alongside broader national electrification and regional development goals.