Egypt News

Ethiopia Reports Koysha Dam 70% Complete, Expert Says No Nile Impact

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Ethiopia has reported that construction of the Koysha hydropower dam in the southwest is 70 percent complete.

Dr, Abbas Sharaky, a professor of geology at Cairo University, told Masrawy that Koysha sits on the Omo River, which originates in Ethiopia and flows into Kenya rather than feeding the Nile, and therefore poses no direct impact on Egypt's Nile water supply.

Started in March 2016, the Koysha project is designed to generate between 1, 800 and 2, 160 megawatts, with a 1, 000‑metre crest, a 128‑metre maximum height and an internal reservoir capacity of about nine billion cubic metres, making it Ethiopia's second largest hydroelectric facility after the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

It is the fourth dam Ethiopia has built on the Omo River and forms part of a cascade of developments intended to expand national electricity production.

Ethiopian authorities frame Koysha as a strategic southwestern energy project with ongoing construction progress reported alongside broader national electrification and regional development goals.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.