Grand Egyptian Museum Inauguration to Host Kings and Presidents

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The Grand Egyptian Museum will hold a state-level inauguration on 1 November 2025 attended by kings, presidents and other heads of state, with general admission opening to the public on 4 November 2025.

Ticket prices for visits have been published: Egyptians pay 200 EGP for adults and 100 EGP for students, children and seniors; non-resident Arabs and foreign visitors are charged 1, 200 EGP for adults and 600 EGP for students and children; Arabs and foreign residents in Egypt will pay 600 EGP for adults and 300 EGP for students and children.

Housing vast pharaonic treasures and world-class exhibition halls, the museum includes specially curated spaces for Tutankhamun that employ advanced techniques to evoke aspects of the original tomb environment.

Museum management reserved the ceremonial opening for high-level dignitaries while presenting the 4 November public start as the moment when Egyptians and international visitors may begin regular visits to view the archaeological collections and displays of other ancient civilizations.


