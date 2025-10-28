Egypt News

5.8 Earthquake Off Matrouh as Grand Egyptian Museum Readies November Opening

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

A 5, 8-magnitude earthquake was recorded offshore north of Matrouh on Monday as authorities completed final preparations for the Grand Egyptian Museum ahead of its scheduled November 1 opening.

Seismic stations operated by the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics logged the tremor about 867 kilometres north of Marsa Matrouh and issued a bulletin to monitoring centres.

Finance Ministry adviser Dr, Sherif Hazem Mansour said the minting of six commemorative coins for the museum inauguration was produced in joint coordination between the ministry, museum management and egyptology specialists to reflect the event’s historical significance.

Dr, Magdy Shaker, chief archaeologist at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, described the Grand Egyptian Museum as a priceless cultural project and said the opening ceremony will rival the public impact of the earlier mummies parade.

Site activity intensified around the complex, where teams are positioning roughly 500 busts and figures of prominent Egyptians, finalising circulation plans and organising access for student visits from families covered by the Takaful and Karama social programme.

Hailed by officials as Egypt’s “fourth pyramid”, the Grand Egyptian Museum will showcase vast antiquities, including the Tutankhamun holdings, and is being presented as a major international cultural gateway at the Giza plateau.


