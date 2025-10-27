Amr Moharram: Six Months to a Year Ideal Engagement

Religious preacher Amr Moharram said a six-month to one-year engagement is the appropriate duration and warned that excessive wedding costs are a leading cause of marital breakdown.

Speaking to Masrawy, he said extravagant dowries and wedding expenses place heavy pressure on both partners, can prompt spouses to display their worst tendencies after marriage, and often contribute to the collapse of the union.

Moharram advised young men and women to focus on family stability, calm temperament, moral conduct, religious observance, and to watch how a prospective partner treats their relatives and other people as indicators of suitability.

The preacher emphasized that the engagement should include close, supervised acquaintance within religious boundaries and that prolonging the engagement beyond about a year increases risks to the relationship.

Framing financial excess as contrary to Islamic principles, he called for parents to show mercy, for partners to assume responsibility faithfully, and for marriages to be built on affection and the manifestation of divine grace rather than material display.