Senator Eva Faris Files Three Parliamentary Proposals on Education and Infrastructure

Senator Eva Faris, a member of the Justice Party in Egypt’s Senate, filed three parliamentary proposals on the first working day of the new session addressing education, transport infrastructure and youth services.





Her first proposal requests adding a subject titled "Behavioral Culture" to the basic education curriculum, designed to foster positive conduct, civic responsibility and respect for others through age-appropriate, interactive teaching methods.





She also urged completion of the Eastern Desert (Army) Road extension from Luxor to Aswan, framing the project as a strategic link intended to support development plans in Upper Egypt, improve interprovincial connectivity and relieve congestion on the old Eastern Agricultural Road.





In her third proposal she called for establishing a comprehensive youth center in New Nozha, Cairo, to provide sporting, cultural and social programs and to create a safe, organized outlet for the neighborhood's young residents given the area's rapid urban expansion.

The "proposal of desire" is a parliamentary mechanism aimed at prompting executive attention to local issues and policy gaps without immediately proposing new legislation.

Local officials and community advocates have highlighted persistent shortages of organized youth facilities in rapidly growing Cairo districts, making municipal and private centers a key element in social programming and talent development.