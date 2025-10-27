Egypt News

Amr Adib: Sudan Escalation Threatens Region; Egypt Watches Closely

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Amr Adib warned that the recent escalation in Sudan poses a serious threat to regional stability and said Egypt is monitoring developments with growing concern.

Khartoum International Airport, which had been reopened recently, suffered drone strikes that risk forcing another closure, and the fall of Al-Fashir after more than 20 months of fighting could alter the trajectory of the war in Sudan.

Adib pointed to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as fielding advanced weaponry and organized units, raising questions about their funding sources and external support, though he did not identify specific backers due to limited verified information.

Cairo is part of a diplomatic quartet with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the United States that is conducting intensive efforts to contain the crisis and prevent further deterioration after a temporary lull that had prompted some Sudanese to return home.

Egypt hosts an estimated three to four million Sudanese, a reality that places the conflict squarely on Cairo's national security agenda because renewed fighting could trigger additional displacement and strain resources in Egypt and neighboring states.

The conflict also carries complex regional dimensions, including the role of groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood and instability in the Egypt-Libya-Sudan border triangle, which authorities say requires sustained vigilance and coordination.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.