Amr Adib: Sudan Escalation Threatens Region; Egypt Watches Closely

Amr Adib warned that the recent escalation in Sudan poses a serious threat to regional stability and said Egypt is monitoring developments with growing concern.

Khartoum International Airport, which had been reopened recently, suffered drone strikes that risk forcing another closure, and the fall of Al-Fashir after more than 20 months of fighting could alter the trajectory of the war in Sudan.

Adib pointed to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as fielding advanced weaponry and organized units, raising questions about their funding sources and external support, though he did not identify specific backers due to limited verified information.

Cairo is part of a diplomatic quartet with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the United States that is conducting intensive efforts to contain the crisis and prevent further deterioration after a temporary lull that had prompted some Sudanese to return home.

Egypt hosts an estimated three to four million Sudanese, a reality that places the conflict squarely on Cairo's national security agenda because renewed fighting could trigger additional displacement and strain resources in Egypt and neighboring states.

The conflict also carries complex regional dimensions, including the role of groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood and instability in the Egypt-Libya-Sudan border triangle, which authorities say requires sustained vigilance and coordination.