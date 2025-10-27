Finance Ministry Releases Six Commemorative Coins for Grand Egyptian Museum

The Egyptian Finance Ministry has commissioned six commemorative coin denominations to mark the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, officials announced.

Issued denominations will range from one to one hundred pounds, each bearing a distinct symbol drawn from the museum's collections including a statue of Ramesses II, the Hanging Obelisk, and solar boats.

Dr, Sherif Hazem Mansour, adviser to the finance minister for engineering affairs, said the designs were produced in coordination with the museum administration and Egyptology specialists to ensure historical accuracy and visual fidelity.

The initial production run includes 500 specially numbered silver coins, while the final quantity and pricing of any gold issues have yet to be determined and will reflect metal content and the commemorative valuation.

Sales are scheduled to begin immediately after the museum opens through a dedicated online platform, and additional mintings will be considered if public demand increases.