Ahmed Moussa Urges Nationwide Broadcast of Grand Egyptian Museum Celebration

Ahmed Moussa urged Egyptian authorities and diplomats to broadcast the Grand Egyptian Museum opening celebration across national squares, transport hubs and foreign embassies to ensure both domestic and international audiences can view the event live.

He called for giant screens in major Cairo squares such as Tahrir and Mustafa Mahmoud, and for dedicated displays at metro stations, monorail stops, train platforms and airports so citizens can watch without travelling to the site.

In addition, Moussa asked Egypt's embassies worldwide to carry the live feed and petitioned hotels, restaurants, malls, clubs and youth centers in Giza and other governorates to dedicate their screens to the ceremony as part of a coordinated national presentation.

On his television program he characterized the celebration as a once-in-a-century occasion and urged that the day be marked as a national event to showcase Egypt's history and its capacity to stage major international ceremonies.

The Grand Egyptian Museum has been promoted by officials as a flagship cultural institution embodying Egypt's ancient heritage and contemporary identity, and the presenter emphasized that broad domestic and global coverage would amplify its significance to visitors and the international community.