Madbouly and Gibran Announce November 1 Holiday for Grand Egyptian Museum

The Egyptian government has declared Saturday, 1 November 2025, a paid official holiday for both public and private sector employees to mark the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum.

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly issued the decree extending paid leave to staff across ministries, public authorities, local administration units and state-owned companies, while Mohamed Gibran, Minister of Labour, confirmed the same entitlement for private sector workers covered by Labour Law No, 14 of 2025.

Officials noted that the November 1 holiday is the final official leave day for both sectors in 2025 after the calendar’s previously scheduled national holidays have been observed.

The Presidency’s official 2025 calendar lists Coptic Christmas on January 7, Revolution and Police Day on January 25, Eid al-Fitr from March 30 to April 1, Sham el-Nessim on April 21, Sinai Liberation on April 25, Labour Day on May 1, Arafat and Eid al-Adha from June 5 to June 9, the June 30 anniversary, Hijri New Year on July 26, Revolution Day on July 23, the Prophet’s Birthday on September 4 and Armed Forces Day on October 6.

The government framed the paid holiday as part of coordinated planning for major public events, and the presidency website remains the authoritative reference for any subsequent adjustments to the official holiday schedule.