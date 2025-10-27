Fakhry El-Fekky to Lead Review of Egypt–EU Budget Support Agreement

The House of Representatives Budget and Planning Committee, chaired by Dr, Fakhry El-Fekky, will convene next Tuesday to examine the presidential decree approving an Egypt–European Union memorandum and budget support agreement.

Speaker Hanafy Gebali has formally referred the pact to the committee so members can conduct a detailed review and prepare a report for presentation to the full parliamentary session.

The document before lawmakers, issued as Presidential Decree No, 554 of 2025, establishes a macroeconomic support mechanism and a framework for budgetary assistance between the Egyptian government and the EU and will be assessed for fiscal implications and implementation modalities.

Committee members are expected to scrutinize legal clauses, conditionality, disbursement triggers and anticipated effects on Egypt’s fiscal planning before finalizing recommendations for the plenary vote.

Parliamentary consideration of international financing agreements is a standard procedural step intended to align external support with national budgetary authority, and this review follows established practice of preparing committee findings ahead of any final parliamentary decision.