Egypt Weather Tuesday: Fog, Low Clouds and Autumnal Temperatures in Cairo and Upper Egypt

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority forecasts autumnal conditions on Tuesday 28 October 2025 with cool early mornings marked by fog and scattered low clouds, while daytime readings remain warm across most areas and hot in the far south.

Maximum daytime temperatures are expected near 28–29°C in Cairo and the Nile Delta, 27–29°C along the northern coasts, 29–30°C in north Upper Egypt and 34–35°C in south Upper Egypt.

Authorities warn of waterborne fog between 04:00 and 09:00 on several routes to and from parts of the northern coasts, the Delta, Greater Cairo, the Suez Canal cities, central Sinai and north Upper Egypt, with visibility potentially reduced to dense levels on some roads.

Low cloud development will extend from northern provinces down to Greater Cairo, the Canal cities and central Sinai and may produce light, non-impactful drizzle in isolated areas.

Night conditions will feel mild at first and trend cooler toward the end of the night, a pattern consistent with the seasonal transition and relevant for early-morning commuters and transport planning.