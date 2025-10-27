Egypt Sends Over 400 Trucks of Fuel and Gas to Gaza via Rafah

Egypt sent more than 400 trucks of aid into Gaza today through the Rafah crossing toward Karam Abu Salem and Al-Ouja, delivering fuel, cooking gas and other supplies.

Most fuel trucks completed crossing since early morning while a limited number remained en route to the border points.

Cooking gas lorries have already entered the Strip, a development described by authorities as a significant turning point given the widespread shutdown of bakeries and the urgent need for energy to restore essential services.

Convoys also carried specialized heavy machinery for road repairs and infrastructure rehabilitation inside Gaza, equipment Cairo officials indicate will be deployed in the coming days to help revive damaged lifelines.

The volume of aid was larger than on previous days and coincided with the second day of the second phase of the ceasefire, which has eased access for humanitarian, food and medical consignments into the territory.