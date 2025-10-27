Hurghada International Airport Records Highest Daily Traffic Since 2025 Start

On Saturday 25 October 2025, Hurghada International Airport recorded a single-day operational high of 53, 169 passengers, marking the busiest day at the facility since the start of 2025.

Flight operations on that day rose to 335 movements compared with 289 flights on the same date in 2024, representing a 16% increase in flights and a 21, 2% jump in passenger numbers from 43, 869 the previous year.

The Civil Aviation Ministry said the surge coincided with the launch of the 2025 winter season and reflected sustained growth in travel to and from Egypt’s tourist destinations as seasonal demand picked up.

Ministry officials framed the performance as evidence of progress in their airport development program, highlighting initiatives to improve operational efficiency and elevate service quality for travelers.

State authorities are preparing further airport development projects to accommodate expected increases in air traffic and to reinforce support for the aviation and tourism sectors as key pillars of the national economy.