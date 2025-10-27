Tutankhamun Halls Open at Grand Egyptian Museum, Dr. Hussein Abdel-Basir

The Grand Egyptian Museum will open on November 1 with two dedicated Tutankhamun halls showcasing the king’s complete treasure assemblage.

Dr, Hussein Abdel-Basir, former general supervisor of the Grand Egyptian Museum and director of the Antiquities Museum at the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, described the halls as a twenty-first-century museum experience uniting more than 5, 390 artifacts from Tutankhamun’s tomb—including items seen by specialists for the first time—through precise curatorial design, smart lighting and display technologies that aim to evoke the spirit of the original burial chamber.

Highlights will include the famed golden throne and the iconic funerary mask alongside chariots, daily-life objects, amulets and royal jewelry, each presented within its original contextual narrative to preserve the tomb’s identity and the king’s individuality.

Discovered by Howard Carter in the Valley of the Kings in 1922, the tomb’s contents are being reunited on public display in a single integrated presentation for the first time since the excavation.

Museum officials present the two halls as the cultural and technological heart of the new museum and expect them to become a major international draw that showcases how modern Egyptian institutions preserve and communicate ancient heritage to global audiences.