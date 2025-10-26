Egypt News

Zahi Hawass: Three Factors Behind Grand Egyptian Museum’s Global Fame

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Archaeologist Zahi Hawass said three factors have given the Grand Egyptian Museum unprecedented global fame ahead of its opening.

He identified the museum's immense scale, its visual alignment with the Giza pyramids, and the presence of Tutankhamun's collection as the decisive elements.

The new complex, Hawass added, surpasses the Metropolitan Museum in volume by roughly 330 cubic metres and is positioned to offer direct views of the pyramid plateau.

Hawass traced the museum's conception to artist Farouk Hosni and said proceeds from international Tutankhamun exhibitions, reported at $120 million, were directed to build restoration laboratories and storage facilities on site.

The inauguration, he asserted, will be a major cultural and diplomatic moment as Egypt has invested heavily to safeguard artifacts of shared world heritage and expects the attendance of at least sixty kings, presidents and prime ministers.


Abdelrahman Ellithy

