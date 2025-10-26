Madbouly Inspects Suez Projects as New Building Permit Rules Announced

The Egyptian government issued new nationwide instructions for building permits while Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly conducted a field tour in Suez to open and inspect development and service projects.

Under new guidance from the Ministry of Local Development, local units are authorized to issue permits only for residential buildings that exclude commercial or administrative occupations and must enforce adherence to the national garage code while clarifying the respective roles of municipal authorities and the engineering authority in the licensing process.

The Consumer Protection Agency released an urgent statement following a prominent truck collision, confirming measures to prevent damaged vehicles from being sold as new, praising Ghabbour for reporting affected chassis, and vowing legal action to ensure market transparency and protect buyers.

Madbouly's Suez itinerary covered health, education and infrastructure sites and included inaugurations in the Suez Canal Economic Zone at El-Sokhna as part of ongoing oversight of project implementation across the governorate.

Separately, the Housing Ministry announced reassignments among deputy heads of new-city development authorities, a research center reported successful local production of a key flame-distributor component to replace imports, and final preparations continue for the Grand Egyptian Museum opening scheduled for November 1.