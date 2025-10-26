Badr Abdel Aati and Mohamed Gibran Discuss Egyptian Labor Migration and EU Pacts

Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aati hosted Labor Minister Mohamed Gibran at the Foreign Ministry on Sunday to discuss migration and the situation of Egyptian workers abroad.

The ministers agreed on the need for a unified national database to monitor Egyptian labourers overseas, reviewed implementation of memoranda of understanding with European states such as Cyprus and Spain to support circular migration, and arranged further coordination meetings with their counterparts in those countries.

Badr Abdel Aati stressed deepening cooperation with the International Labour Organization to support decent employment, improve the investment climate and develop human capacity in line with Egypt's Vision 2030.

They also highlighted plans to activate the Egyptian‑German centre as a bilateral mechanism for workforce mobility to Germany and noted joint work with the German GIZ agency on an electronic platform mapping occupations demanded in the German labour market.

Mohamed Gibran outlined recent reforms to align vocational training with market needs, described steps taken to meet international labour standards, and raised recruitment challenges in several Arab states including coordination with Saudi authorities on seasonal workers for the upcoming Hajj season.