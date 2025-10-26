Egyptian Drug Authority Head Ali El-Ghamrawy Meets AEMPS in Amsterdam

Dr, Ali El-Ghamrawy, head of the Egyptian Drug Authority, met with a delegation from the Spanish Medicines Agency (AEMPS) led by Executive Director Maria Jesus Lamas on the sidelines of the 2025 ICMRA summit in Amsterdam.

Discussions focused on regulatory and scientific cooperation spanning pharmacovigilance, registration and licensing systems, good manufacturing and distribution practices, and laboratory oversight to enhance medicine safety, quality and market surveillance.

Both sides agreed to activate regular technical contact points and information‑sharing channels to facilitate experience exchange, joint capacity‑building programs and the organization of collaborative workshops on regional and international best regulatory practices.

The AEMPS delegation included Deputy Director Antonio Lopez, Head of International Affairs Julia Caro Parri, and pharmacovigilance officer Carmen Gallego, and the meeting underscored Spain’s established role in European inspection, vigilance and quality assurance systems.

Egypt framed the engagement as part of a broader international cooperation strategy designed to advance institutional excellence, secure recognition as a World Health Organization Listed Authority (WLA) and strengthen the country’s position as a regional reference in drug regulation and quality assurance.