Egyptian Meteorological Authority Warns of Morning Fog Across Greater Cairo

Egypt's Meteorological Authority forecasts morning fog and low-level cloud cover across the northern governorates through Greater Cairo and the Suez Canal cities today.

Officials warned that water mist will form on roads leading from the northern regions to Greater Cairo, Canal cities and central Sinai, causing reduced horizontal visibility on some routes.

Low-level clouds are also expected to develop over parts of the north and Greater Cairo, with localized light drizzle possible in limited areas and no widespread impact anticipated.

Such shallow fog and low cloud episodes typically arise when cooler overnight temperatures combine with near-surface moisture over the Nile Delta and northern coastal strip.

Reduced visibility from fog can intermittently disrupt morning traffic on intercity arteries and approaches to urban centres, particularly during the first hours after sunrise.

The agency issued the advisory as part of its daily forecast covering all governorates and advised residents and drivers to monitor official updates and weather services for changing conditions.