Reza Farhat, deputy head of the Conference Party and a political science professor, said the "Egypt Homeland of Peace" celebration in the New Administrative Capital presented a vivid expression of Egypt's humanitarian identity and its continuing role as a regional pillar of stability in spite of surrounding conflicts.

He characterized President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's remarks at the ceremony as a broad national and humanistic address that framed peace as rooted in justice and human dignity rather than temporary power balances or external political pressure.

A moment Farhat highlighted as particularly revealing of Egyptian diplomacy was the president embracing Palestinian child Ritaj, which he said conveyed that Egypt regards the Palestinian issue as one of identity and collective conscience, not merely a territorial dispute.

Footage and documentary segments shown during the event, according to Farhat, documented concrete Egyptian action on the ground—from receiving and treating wounded Palestinians and providing medical and humanitarian care to ongoing mediation and reconstruction efforts—underscoring that Egypt couples deterrence capability with humanitarian policy.

Farhat added that under President el-Sisi Egypt is moving confidently as a state sponsor of peace that seeks to redefine peace in terms of human dignity and practical assistance rather than narrow strategic interests.