Abdel Halim Allam Announces Schedule for 2017–2024 Bar Budgets

Abdel Halim Allam, head of the Egyptian Bar Association and president of the Arab Lawyers Union, announced that the General Bar budgets for the years 2017 through 2024 will be presented to the association's general assembly beginning Tuesday, November 4.

The statement specifies that the budgets will be displayed in chronological order with a three-day interval between each year's presentation.

The presentations will be held as scheduled sessions for the assembly, enabling each annual account to be addressed separately.

Covering an eight-year span, the package provides a retrospective view of the association's financial statements from 2017 to 2024.

The formal notice was issued to inform members of the timetable and the procedural arrangement for sequential review during assembly meetings.